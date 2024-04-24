One arrest and three injured in ‘serious incident’ at Welsh school

An arrest has been made and three people have been injured at a school in Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were dealing with the incident at Amman Valley School which, according to unconfirmed reports, was a stabbing.

Police did not give the ages of the arrested person or those injured but said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

First Minister Vaughan Gething said he was “shocked to hear” about the “serious incident”.

Two air ambulances reportedly attended the school on Wednesday, along with a number of police vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.”

Police said there was footage of the incident circulating on social media sites.

The video purports to show the aftermath of a stabbing.

The spokeswoman added: “We would ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.”

In a tweet posted to X, Mr Gething said: “Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Rhydaman.

“A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders.”

Amman Valley School, or Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, is a bilingual comprehensive school for those aged between 11 and 18.

It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth form pupils.