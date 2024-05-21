21 May 2024

One dead and others injured after Heathrow flight hit by ‘severe turbulence’

By The Newsroom
21 May 2024

A person has died after a flight from Heathrow Airport to Singapore “encountered severe turbulence”.

Singapore Airlines said several other people were injured in the incident involving Flight SQ321.

The flight, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER jet, was diverted to Bangkok, landing at 3.45pm local time on Tuesday.

We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality

There were 211 passengers and 18 crew on board.

Singapore Airlines said: “Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, operating from London Heathrow to Singapore on 20 May, encountered severe turbulence en-route.”

It added: “We can confirm that there are injuries and one fatality on board.”

