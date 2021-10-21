One house demolished as work continues to make blast scene safe

One house has been demolished as work continues to make an area safe following an explosion which ripped through a property in Ayr.

South Ayrshire Council said 35 homes remain cordoned off in the Kincaidston area and one or two other houses may also need to be demolished.

A family of four were taken to hospital following the blast on Monday evening in Gorse Park, which could be heard for miles around.

The council’s building standards team is carrying out individual inspections of all homes in the affected area to assess them for safety.

Debris was scattered across the area (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

As of 11.30am on Thursday, 303 properties in Kincaidston have been inspected and deemed suitable for people to return to.

The council said a “complex exercise” is under way as it works with emergency services to inspect homes and make as many as possible safe.

A 43-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, a 47-year-old man to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and an 11-year-old boy to the Royal Hospital for Children following the explosion.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the blast.

South Ayrshire Council said: “There are 35 homes which remain cordoned off following the explosion in Kincaidston. They have been cordoned off because some have been damaged, others have varying degrees of debris on or around the property and some are in close proximity to the site of the explosion, which is currently under the control of the emergency services and the utility companies.

A number of properties were damaged (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

“One of the properties within close proximity of the explosion had to be demolished last night to allow work to progress to make the area safe.

“It is likely that another one or two properties in this area may also need to be demolished. Affected householders have been advised.

“There are properties out-with the cordoned off area which have also been damaged by the blast or by debris and where householders have been displaced.”

The local authority said it is making direct contact with residents who are now permitted to go back to their homes, but urged people not to return unless the council has been in touch to say it is safe to do so.

One house was completely destroyed in the blast and those surrounding it were badly damaged (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The gas distribution company SGN said it will continue to work with “expert parties” in the coming days to establish the cause of the explosion.

A temporary above-ground gas pipeline has been installed for homes in Kincaidston.

In a statement on Wednesday, SGN said: “We’d like to reiterate our reassurance to the local community that the gas network across the area remains safe and secure to use.

“Our engineers have carried out full safety checks in the area to ensure the safety of all the homes close to the damaged properties.”

The council said anyone affected by the incident in Kincaidstion who needs information or support should call 0300 123 0900.