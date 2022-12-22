One in four ambulance patients waiting more than an hour for A&E handover

About a quarter of ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams at hospitals last week, as a combination of bed shortages and increased demand helped send delays to a new high.

Some four in 10 patients had to wait at least 30 minutes to be transferred to A&E.

The numbers are higher than at any point in recent winters.

A total of 16,379 handover delays of more than an hour were recorded across hospital trusts last week, NHS England data shows.

This was 24% of all arrivals by ambulance, up from 17% the previous week.

The figure stood at 7% in the equivalent week in December 2021, and just 5% in December 2020.

Delays were high across the week, with no clear evidence that industrial action taken by nurses on Wednesday December 15 had a specific impact.

NHS trusts in England have a target of 95% of all ambulance handovers to be completed within 30 minutes, with 100% to be completed within 60 minutes.

Overall, 28,105 patients, 41% of the total, had to wait at least 30 minutes last week to be handed over.

This is up from 34% the previous week, and compares with 20% at this point in 2021 and 15% in 2020.

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance.

They may have been moved into an A&E department until staff were available to complete the handover.

But the level of delays reflects the ongoing struggle faced by hospitals to find space for new arrivals.

Figures also published on Thursday show an average of 13,697 hospital beds per day last week in England were occupied by people ready to be discharged – 28% higher than the equivalent week in December 2021.