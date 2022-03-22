22 March 2022

One killed, 10 injured after tornado hits north Texas county

22 March 2022

US officials say one person was killed after a tornado swept through North Texas.

A 73-year-old woman died on Monday night in the community of Sherwood Shores, Texas, about 90 miles north of Dallas and near the state’s border with Oklahoma.

Ten other injuries have been reported in the county from the storms.

The same storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of more dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.

