One million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Wales

One million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered across Wales while more than one in three of the country’s adult population have received at least one dose, new figures show.

Data published by Public Health Wales shows 916,336 people in Wales – more than 38% of the adult population – have received their first dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

In addition, 89,053 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

This means that, in total, 1,005,389 doses have been administered in Wales in the 12 weeks since the rollout of the country’s vaccination programme.

The data also shows 91.2% of the over-80s have received their first dose, along with 93.4% of those aged 75-79, 92.9% of those aged 70-74 and 87.6% of people classed as clinically extremely vulnerable.

More than 162,941 frontline health and social care staff in Wales have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said: “One million doses delivered is a fantastic testament to the incredible hard work and efforts of all those involved in Wales’ vaccine rollout.

“To have reached such an incredible marker within just 12 weeks of the first vaccines arriving in the country should not be underestimated.

“Our vaccine programme continues at pace and, as long as supplies allow, we will vaccinate every adult by the end of July.

“I want to reassure people that no-one will be left behind – anyone who wants a vaccine will get one.”

On Wednesday, Mr Gething confirmed many unpaid carers, eligible disabled people and those with severe mental illness are part of priority group six – the current group being vaccinated.

He added that Wales aims to have offered vaccinations to every eligible adult by July 31, as long as vaccine supplies are maintained.

Those who have received the vaccine are asked to follow the same rules as people who have not, such as wearing a mask, keeping a two-metre distance, washing their hands regularly and keeping rooms well-ventilated.

The Welsh Government urged people not to call their local health services for an appointment unless asked to do so or if they believe they should have been in the top four priority groups.

These are those aged over 70, people classed as clinically extremely vulnerable and frontline health and social care workers.