‘One person disenfranchised is one too many’ – Sarwar on postal vote delays

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says if even one person is disenfranchised due to postal voting delays it is “one too many”.

He became the latest political leader to voice concerns about problems caused by voters not receiving their postal ballots when they expected.

As the Scottish school holidays have now begun, a number of councils have set up emergency stations where people can be re-issued with their postal ballots.

Over the weekend, SNP leader John Swinney and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey also said they are worried about voters missing out due to not receiving postal ballots before they fly off on holiday.

Mr Sarwar was asked about the issue as he spoke to journalists on a visit to the fabrication halls at Harland and Wolff’s yard in Methil, Fife.

I'm aware of several cases already

He said: “I’m deeply concerned across the board, because one person disenfranchised is one person too many, regardless of their politics, regardless of who they vote for, because that’s the fundamentals of our democracy.

“And I’m aware of several cases already of people who have left to go on holiday and didn’t receive their postal votes on time. That is not acceptable.”

The Scottish Labour leader said it is important to “minimise any damage done”, and called on the Electoral Commission, election management boards and the Royal Mail to urgently address the issue.

He also said councils should take a “consistent” approach to setting up the emergency postal vote stations to avoid any confusion.

At the weekend, Mr Swinney said there appeared to have been little consideration given to the issue of Scotland’s summer school holidays.

If voters are overseas on polling day before they have cast their postal ballot, they will not be able to vote, he said.

Speaking to Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News, Mr Swinney said: “Unfortunately, there is nothing that can be done.

“They have to be here to be able to exercise their postal vote, if it’s been delivered to the house, or if there is an alternative arrangement in place.

Anas Sarwar said ‘one person disenfranchised is one person too many’ (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )