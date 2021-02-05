One person stabbed and hospital locked down amid three serious incidents

One person was stabbed and a hospital placed in lockdown as police dealt with three serious “potentially linked incidents” in Ayrshire.

The PA news agency understands at least one person was stabbed during one of the incidents which took place in and around Kilmarnock on Thursday night.

The first happened at around 7.45pm outside University Hospital Crosshouse, which was locked down for several hours.

Another incident took place around 20 minutes later on Portland Street in Kilmarnock, before a serious road crash happened on the A76 at around 8.30pm.

Kilmarnock incidents (PA Wire)

Police said the incidents are not being treated as terrorist-related. While inquiries are at an early stage, officers added there is no cause for concern for the wider community.

On Friday morning, the hospital’s A&E department and main entrance were open and running as normal while two police vans full of officers remained outside with police tape around part of the car park.

Shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday, NHS Ayrshire and Arran said the hospital lockdown was lifted after police said it was safe to do so.

Ambulances were diverted to University Hospital Ayr while the measure was in place.

Crawford McGuffie, NHS Ayrshire and Arran medical director, said on Thursday: “Following the police incident earlier this evening, University Hospital Crosshouse was put under lockdown.

Kilmarnock incidents (PA Wire)

“Police Scotland have confirmed the risk to patients, staff and visitors to the hospital is minimal, and so this lockdown has been lifted.

“There remains a large police presence on the grounds of the hospital.

“We would like to reassure anyone coming to the hospital, in particular to any patients or staff coming on shift, that Police Scotland have confirmed it is safe to do so. However, if you are worried, please speak to the onsite Police Scotland officers.

“As this is a Police Scotland incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

Kilmarnock incidents (PA Wire)

Several roads in the area remain closed including Portland Street, where the second incident occurred, and surrounding streets.

East Ayrshire Council tweeted: “Due to serious incidents in Kilmarnock, Police Scotland has advised of the following road closures: West George Street, Portland Street & Union Street closed to all traffic.

“Garden Street leading to Hill Street & Portland Street also closed & no access to & from Witch Rd area.”

A further statement from the council said: “Following on from the tragic incidents in and around Kilmarnock last night, our thoughts are with all the families and individuals affected by these events.

“We know our communities will be shocked and saddened by these events, but we wish to reassure them that there is no risk to the general public at this time and we are supporting our colleagues in NHS Ayrshire & Arran and Police Scotland wherever we can.

“As this is an ongoing police matter, we need to keep a number of roads in Kilmarnock town centre closed and diversions are in place here, and on the A76, to allow the investigation to continue, and we thank you for your patience and understanding.​”

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “My thoughts are with those involved in these very serious incidents in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock.

“Please help @AyrshirePolice do their job by following the advice to stay away from the areas affected.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman added: “My thoughts are with all those affected by the serious incident in Crosshouse/Kilmarnock tonight and my thanks to police and healthcare staff who are dealing with this.”