One year on: Key dates in Scotland’s battle against coronavirus

It is one year since Scotland confirmed its first case of coronavirus.

Here, the PA news agency looks at key dates over the past 12 months.

March 1A Tayside resident who travelled from Italy becomes the first person in Scotland to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

March 2First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says more than 200,000 Scots could end up in hospital in a “worst-case outcome”.

March 11The first case of community transmission is confirmed by chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood.

March 13The first patient dies after contracting Covid-19.

March 16National clinical director Jason Leitch says elderly people will not be asked to stay at home, as more schools close and the Scottish Parliament suspends public engagements.

March 18After two more deaths, all schools close at the end of the week while bus and rail operators reduce timetables.

March 23As deaths rise to 14 with 499 positive cases, the country enters lockdown and Ms Sturgeon calls coronavirus “the biggest challenge of our lifetime”.

NHS Louisa Jordan (PA Archive)

April 5Dr Calderwood resigns after being criticised for visiting her second home while telling Scots not to travel.

April 8The National Records of Scotland’s (NRS) first weekly report shows 354 people have died of Covid-19, higher than previously thought.

April 20An emergency hospital, the NHS Louisa Jordan, opens at the SEC in Glasgow. Three days later the First Minister warns restrictions could be kept in place for the rest of the year or longer.

May 11The once-a-day exercise limit is lifted but other restrictions remain in place. A BBC Scotland investigation suggests the virus was in Scotland before March, among Nike delegates at an Edinburgh conference at the end of February.

May 26The Test and Protect strategy is unveiled.

May 29Scotland enters phase one of its route map out of lockdown with people allowed to meet one other household outdoors.

June 7No new coronavirus deaths are reported for the first time since lockdown began.

June 19Phase two of easing lockdown allows people who live alone or solely with under-18s to meet another household indoors without physical distancing in an “extended household”.

June 22/23Face coverings become compulsory on public transport. Plans for “blended learning” in schools when they return are scrapped.

July 10Phase three allows up to 15 people from five households to meet outdoors, or eight people from up to three households indoors. Face coverings become mandatory in shops.

July 15Hairdressers, indoor pubs and restaurants, museums and galleries reopen. Places of worship reopen for communal prayer and congregational services.

August 5Tough restrictions are reimposed in Aberdeen due to a cluster of cases.

August 11Pupils return to school.

August 31Masks become mandatory in secondary school corridors and communal areas. Gyms and swimming pools reopen.

September 1New restrictions on visiting other households are introduced in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

September 7These are extended to East Dunbartonshire and Renfrewshire as Ms Sturgeon says the Scottish Government may need to “put the brakes” on easing lockdown.

September 10Social gatherings are restricted to six people from two households. The Test and Protect app is launched. A day later, household restrictions are introduced in Lanarkshire.

September 25A ban on indoor household visits and a “strict nationwide curfew” for pubs and restaurants begins.

October 2SNP MP Margaret Ferrier apologises for travelling to London to debate the coronavirus response in the UK Parliament while experiencing Covid-19 symptoms before testing positive and returning to Scotland.

October 9Pubs and licensed restaurants in five health boards begin enforced closure amid new restrictions.

October 23The new five-tier system of restrictions is unveiled with “cautious optimism” from the First Minister. Each council area will be moved into a level of restrictions dictated by prevalence of the virus.

October 29Ms Sturgeon says the tiers are the country’s best chance of avoiding another national lockdown.

HEALTH Coronavirus Scotland (PA Graphics)

November 18NRS figures show more than 5,000 people have died with coronavirus.

November 20Glasgow, Stirling and Lanarkshire move to Level 4, the highest tier of restrictions.

November 26The Scottish Government publishes guidance on what restrictions will be eased over Christmas.

Christmas Nutcracker (PA Wire)

December 8The vaccination programme presents the “beginning of the end”, the First Minister says, as the first jabs are given.

December 19The Christmas “bubble” policy is scaled back with indoor household mixing only allowed on Christmas Day and a travel ban imposed between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

December 23Ms Sturgeon apologises for breaking coronavirus rules having been photographed not wearing a face mask at a funeral wake.

December 26Mainland Scotland enters Level 4 for three weeks.

December 31Ms Sturgeon urges households not to mix on Hogmanay as Scotland records the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began for the third day in a row.

2021

January 4The Scottish Parliament is recalled. Schools are closed and mainland Scotland returns to lockdown the next day to combat a new, more infectious strain spreading. Scots begin receiving doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

January 13A ban on drinking alcohol outdoors in lockdown areas and further restrictions on takeaways are announced.

January 27The UK death toll passes 100,000. Ms Sturgeon says she is “truly sorry” for mistakes made.

January 28Large-scale manufacturing of vaccine candidate begins at Valneva in Livingston. If approved, it will deliver up to 60 million doses to the UK by the end of this year.

SCOTLAND Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

February 2Ms Sturgeon says lockdown will continue until the end of February at least. The UK Government offers to step in and help vaccinate Scots amid claims the programme is “lagging way behind”.

February 4The daily test positivity rate falls to 4.9% – below 5% which the World Health Organisation considers a pandemic to be “under control”. Ms Sturgeon says light at the end of the tunnel is “more visible now than at any point in recent weeks”.

February 9Travellers landing at Scotland’s airports will be forced to quarantine for 10 days – at their own cost of £1,750 with an additional supplement for each other passenger if not alone.

February 10Scotland’s vaccination rollout passes the one million mark.

February 16Ms Sturgeon confirms some secondary school pupils and children in P1-3 will return to face-to-face learning from February 22 – but lockdown continues.

February 23The First Minister announces the stay-at-home order will remain in place until April 5, however more children could go back to school from March 15. She said it is also expected Scotland will move back to the tiers system from April 26, with all areas initially in Level 3.

February 28One year on, 202,084 cases of coronavirus have been recorded and 7,131 deaths after a positive test.