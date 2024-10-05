O’Neill apologises over party press officer references for McMonagle

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has apologised for “hurt and distress” after two press officers provided references for a former employee under investigation for child sex offences.

She reiterated her “anger and disgust” that the two former press officers at Stormont provided references for Michael McMonagle for a job with the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Last month, McMonagle, 42, from Limewood Street, Londonderry, admitted a series of offences, including attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Sinn Fein has been facing questions over how it handled the matter.

Ms O’Neill and head of the BHF in Northern Ireland Fearghal McKinney spoke earlier on Saturday about the fall-out from the case.

McMonagle was first arrested in August 2021.

Sinn Fein has said it suspended him as soon as it became aware of the police investigation and his employment was terminated in June 2022 when his contract ended.

He went on to work for BHF from September 2022.

On Saturday morning, the BHF said it is confident it undertook all necessary statutory and moral duties required throughout the entire process.

In a statement, Ms O’Neill said the two press officers who provided references have lost their positions with the party and are also no longer party members.

Ms O’Neill also revealed that she established on Thursday that in August 2023, following media reports of charges against McMonagle, BHF contacted Sinn Fein’s former HR manager to verify the email address and identity of the senior press officer who had provided the reference the previous year, which the HR manager did.

She said this contact from the BHF was not brought to her attention, or the attention of the Sinn Fein leadership, at that time, which she termed “a serious omission”.

“Michael McMonagle’s actions are utterly reprehensible and he is being held fully accountable under the law. His crimes have inflicted significant harm on his innocent victims. There is nothing more reprehensible than the abuse of a child,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said she was made aware of his suspension and had no further contact with him.

She was pictured at an event which McMonagle had attended in Parliament Buildings in February 2023.

Ms O’Neill reiterated that she had not been aware he was at the event, adding she “had no knowledge that he had gained employment with the British Heart Foundation”.

She apologised on behalf of Sinn Fein for the actions of the press officers.

“On Wednesday September 25, 2024, Sinn Fein and I were informed that two press officers, who were former colleagues of Michael McMonagle, had provided employment references for him,” she said.

“I am absolutely appalled and horrified that this occurred. These references were given without the knowledge or authorisation of the party. Under no circumstances would the party provide a reference, for work or otherwise, for Michael McMonagle.

“On behalf of Sinn Fein, I apologise for the hurt and distress caused by their actions.”

She added: “This morning, I spoke with Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation NI, to discuss this situation.

“This is an organisation that does great work providing support, research and advocacy services. I am deeply sorry that they have been caught up in this unacceptable situation.

“I look forward to a continued constructive relationship with the British Heart Foundation in promoting heart health.

“Sinn Fein will be issuing instructions to all managers and members of staff regarding future requests for character references.

“As a political leader and a mother, I want to be clear that the issue of child safeguarding is of paramount importance to me. The Sinn Fein leadership and I will ensure that a situation like this will never arise again.”

Mr McKinney said during his telephone call with Ms O’Neill, he “outlined the processes the BHF undertook in hiring this individual, determining his suitability for employment including full reference checks and the robust internal investigation we undertook after learning of the serious charges against him”.

He added: “Michelle O’Neill agreed recent comments by her and party colleagues questioning the BHF’s due diligence process were unhelpful and she expressed regret for the damage and upset this has caused to our dedicated staff and supporters.

“I wish to reiterate that the BHF is confident we undertook all necessary statutory and moral duties required throughout this entire process.

“Our staff and volunteers in Northern Ireland have been devastated by this issue and our focus now must be on supporting them and focusing on what we are here to do – funding lifesaving research to find the cures and treatments for heart and circulatory disease.

“Lastly, our thoughts are with the children and their families who are the ultimate victims of these terrible crimes.”