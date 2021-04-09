Online book of condolence set up in memory of Philip
An online book of condolence in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh has been set up for those who wish to send a personal message.
The royal family’s Twitter account said that the book of condolence is available on the royal website.
The webpage said that a selection of messages will be passed on to members of the royal family and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.
But the royal family’s Twitter account also said that due to coronavirus restrictions books of condolence will not be available for the public to sign and urged people to donate to charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of the duke.
It added: “An Online Book of Condolence is now available on the Royal website for those who wish to send a personal message of condolence.
“During the current public health situation, Books of Condolence will not be available for the public to sign.
“The Royal Family ask that members of the public consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of The Duke.”
The online book of condolence can be found at www.royal.uk/condolence