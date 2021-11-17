Only people’s direct contributions will count towards care cap, Government says

Only the amount that individuals directly contribute to their social care costs will count towards the lifetime cap announced as part of key reforms earlier this year, according to Government plans.

For people who receive financial support for part of their care from their local authority, only the share they contribute themselves will go towards the £86,000 cap.

This is to ensure that people “do not reach the cap at an artificially faster rate than what they contribute”, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

In a policy paper uploaded on Wednesday, the Government said it plans to amend the Care Act to ensure the new reforms are clear, subject to parliamentary approval.

What sounds like a technical change will actually make a huge difference to how much families have to pay for care

It added that the “much more generous” means test that accompanies the cap will be the main way of helping people with fewer assets.

But the Resolution Foundation said the change would mean such households “receiving far less protection than expected” while Labour said many people will still have to sell their homes to pay for their care.

In September, the Government announced that an £86,000 cap on care costs would be put in place from October 2023.

It also said that people earning less than £20,000 will not have to contribute anything to their care (up from £14,250), while those earning up to £100,000 will be eligible to receive some local authority support (up from £23,250).

The document published on Wednesday says local authorities will start a care account for each individual eligible for or receiving care, and will monitor their progress towards the cap.

It says: “For individuals who receive financial support for their care costs from their local authority, it is the amount that the individual contributes towards these costs that will count towards the cap, subject to parliamentary approval.”

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said this will “reduce how much protection the cap provides to those with fewer assets, by making it less likely that they could benefit from the cap”.

He said: “The Government is rightly making long overdue reforms to better protect the assets of those unlucky enough to need social care support, with a more generous means test and cap on total costs.

“But the Government is now seeking to change how the means test and cap interact, leaving people with fewer assets receiving far less protection than expected.

“What sounds like a technical change will actually make a huge difference to how much families have to pay for care.

“The danger is that the cap on care costs will now offer little protection for poorer households’ assets, while doing much more for those with significant assets – especially in the south of England. We need far greater scrutiny of such a major change.”