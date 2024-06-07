Opinion poll round-up on day 16 of the election campaign

Four opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show Labour continuing to enjoy a large lead over the Conservatives as well as a recent rise in support for Reform UK.

A poll by BMG, carried out online from Tuesday June 4 to Wednesday June 5 among at least 1,000 adults in Britain, gives Labour a lead of 19 points over the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 23%, Reform 16%, the Liberal Democrats 9%, Green 6%, SNP 4% and other parties 1%.

A more recent poll by Techne, carried out by telephone and online on Wednesday June 5 and Thursday June 6 among 1,645 UK adults, puts Labour 24 points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 44%, Conservative 20%, Reform 15%, Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 6%, SNP 2% and other parties 3%.

A poll by Focaldata, carried out online from Monday June 3 to Thursday June 6 among 2,077 adults in Britain, gives Labour a lead of 19 points.

The figures are Labour 44%, Conservative 25%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 9%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 2%.

A poll by Survation, carried out online on Wednesday June 5 and Thursday June 6 among 1,056 adults in Britain, puts Labour 20 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 43%, Conservative 23%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 9%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 3%.

All four of these polls put Reform at least two percentage points higher than the equivalent poll in the previous week, suggesting the party has benefited from Nigel Farage’s announcement on June 3 that he was taking over as its leader and was standing as a candidate in Clacton.

An average of all polls that were carried out wholly or partly during the seven days to June 7 puts Labour on 43%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 23%, followed by Reform on 13%, the Lib Dems on 10% and the Greens on 5%.

Reform’s average is up two percentage points on the figure for the previous week while Labour and the Tories are down slightly, with the averages for the seven days to May 31 being Labour 45%, Conservative 24%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Green 6%.

The averages have been calculated by the PA news agency and are based on polls published by BMG, Deltapoll, Find Out Now, Focaldata, Ipsos, JL Partners, More in Common, Opinium, People Polling, Redfield Wilton, Savanta, Survation, TechneUK, WeThink, Whitestone and YouGov.