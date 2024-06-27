Opinion poll round-up with a week to go until General Election
Two opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, both of which show Labour continuing to hold a large lead over the Conservatives, while Reform are several points behind the Tories in third place.
A poll by More In Common, carried out online from June 24-26 among 3,420 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 17-percentage point lead over the Tories.
The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 23%, Reform 14%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 3%.
A poll by Norstat, carried out online from June 24-26 among 2,025 adults in Britain, puts Labour 16 points ahead.
The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 23%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 6%, SNP 4%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.
An average of all polls with survey work completed during the seven days to June 27 puts Labour on 41%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 15%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.
The Conservatives are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Reform are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 20 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.
On May 22, the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.
