Opinion poll round-up with eight days to go until the General Election

Five opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which show Labour holding a large lead over the Conservatives and Reform UK several points behind the Tories in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 21-24 among 2,318 UK adults, gives Labour a lead of 21 percentage points.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 21%, Reform 14%, Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 5%.

A new poll by Ipsos, carried out by telephone from June 21-24 among 1,402 adults in Britain, has Labour with a 23-point lead.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 19%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 11% and Green 7%.

The latest poll by JL Partners, carried out online from June 21-24 among 2,005 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 16-point lead.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 25%, Reform 15%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

A poll by Verian, carried out online from June 21-24 among 1,047 adults in Britain, has Labour 17 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 38%, Conservative 21%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 8%, SNP 3% Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

Finally, a poll by Survation, carried out by telephone from June 21-25 among 1,022 UK adults, puts Labour 23 points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 18%, Reform 14%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 5%, SNP 2% and other parties 7%.

An average of all polls with survey work completed during the seven days to June 26 puts Labour on 41%, 21 points ahead of the Conservatives on 20%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

These are unchanged on the figures for the previous week, with the averages for the seven days to June 19 also being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The average opinion poll ratings for the main political parties have stabilised in recent days (Nick Ansell/PA) ( PA Archive )