Opinion poll round-up with six days to go until General Election

Four opinion polls have been published in the past 24 hours, all of which put Labour ahead of the Conservatives by a comfortable margin and Reform close behind the Tories in third place.

The latest poll by YouGov, carried out online from June 24-25 among 2,035 adults in Britain, gives Labour an 18-percentage point lead over the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 36%, Conservative 18%, Reform 17%, Liberal Democrats 15%, Green 8%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

A poll by BMG, carried out online from June 24-26 among 1,522 adults in Britain, has Labour 22 points ahead.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 6%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

A new poll by Redfield & Wilton, carried out online from June 26-27 among 5,000 adults in Britain, puts Labour 23 points in front of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 19%, Reform 18%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 1%.

Finally, a poll by Techne, carried out online from June 26-27 among 1,643 UK adults, has Labour 22 points in front.

The figures are Labour 41%, Conservative 19%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 12%, Green 5%, SNP 3% and other parties 3%.

An average of all polls with survey work completed during the seven days to June 28 puts Labour on 41%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 12% and the Greens on 6%.

The Lib Dems and Tories are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Reform are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 21 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

Labour is holding on to a large lead in the opinion polls with less than a week to go to the General Election (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )