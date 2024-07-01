Opinion poll round-up with three days to go until General Election

Four opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, all showing Labour ahead of the Conservative by a large margin and Reform in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 26-28 among 2,092 UK adults, gives Labour a 17-percentage point lead over the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 38%, Conservative 21%, Reform 14%, Liberal Democrats 11%, Greens 6%, SNP 2%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 7%.

The latest poll by Opinium, carried out online from June 26-28 among 2,053 UK adults, has Labour with a 20-point lead.

The figures are Labour 40%, Conservative 20%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 13%, Green 6%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

A poll by More in Common, carried out online from June 26-28 among 3,361 adults in Britain, gives Labour a 15-point lead.

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 24%, Reform 13%, Lib Dems 13%, Green 5%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

Finally, a poll by Deltapoll, carried out online from June 27-29 among 1,645 adults in Britain, puts Labour 21 percentage points ahead of the Tories.

The figures are Labour 42%, Conservative 21%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11%, Green 4%, SNP 3%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 2%.

An average of all polls with fieldwork completed during the seven days to July 1 puts Labour on 40%, 20 points ahead of the Conservatives on 20%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 12% and the Greens on 6%.

The Lib Dems are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Reform are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 24 being Labour 40%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 17%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

The latest polls show Labour holding a large lead over the Conservatives with only three days to go until the General Election (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )