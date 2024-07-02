02 July 2024

Opinion poll round-up with two days to go until General Election

By The Newsroom
02 July 2024

Two opinion polls have been published in the last 24 hours, both showing Labour maintaining a large lead over the Conservatives and Reform in third place.

A poll by Savanta, carried out online from June 28-30 among 2,287 UK adults, puts Labour 15 points ahead of the Conservatives.

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 24%, Reform 13%, Liberal Democrats 10%, Green 4%, SNP 3% and other parties 7%.

A poll by JL Partners, carried out online from June 28-July 1 among 2,028 adults in Britain, also gives Labour a 15-point lead.

The figures are Labour 39%, Conservative 24%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 10%, Green 5%, SNP 4%, Plaid Cymru 1% and other parties 1%.

An average of all polls with fieldwork completed during the seven days to July 2 puts Labour on 40%, 19 points ahead of the Conservatives on 21%, followed by Reform on 16%, the Lib Dems on 11% and the Greens on 6%.

The Tories are up slightly on the figures for the previous week while Labour are down, with the averages for the seven days to June 25 being Labour 41%, Conservatives 20%, Reform 16%, Lib Dems 11% and Greens 6%.

On May 22, the day Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called the General Election, the seven-day averages stood at Labour 45%, Conservatives 23%, Reform 11%, Lib Dems 9% and Greens 6%.

Labour is holding on to its large poll lead over the Conservatives ahead of the General Election on Thursday July 4 (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

