Otter cubs rescued after wandering the streets looking for mother

A pair of orphaned otter cubs spotted wandering the streets of a Scottish town have been taken in by an animal welfare charity.

The Scottish SPCA said the youngsters are around three to four months old and would not have survived on their own.

Members of the public called the charity after the animals were seen in Inverkeithing, Fife, at the weekend.

Otter

Steven Gray, manager of the National Wildlife Rescue Centre, where the cubs are now being looked after, said: “We suspect their mum was involved in a road traffic accident or some form of disturbance and didn’t return to her cubs so they have gone looking for her.

“They were seen wandering down the road in Inverkeithing on Saturday night.

“The female cub was spotted by someone taking their bins out. She was making very loud peeping noises, which was probably her trying to call for her mum.

“The members of the public followed at a safe distance to a nearby field where they were able to monitor her until we arrived.

“The pair wouldn’t have survived on their own as they rely on mum, so we are thankful the members of the public contacted us.”

Centre staff have named the female cub Inver and the male one Forth.

Otters

Mr Gray added: “They will stay with us until they are around 12 to 14 months old, just like with mum in the wild.

“We will teach them how to feed and take care of themselves and will release them when they are ready.”

He said anyone concerned for an otter should not approach it as they can react aggressively from fear, and should instead monitor it and contact animal welfare officers.

Meanwhile, the charity has urged people not to leave fishing line or rope on beaches after a seal was found seriously injured in East Lothian.

The female seal was discovered by a member of the public on the beach next to John Muir Country Park in Dunbar trapped in a line which was wrapped around her neck.