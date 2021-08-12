Our grades are more valid because of disruption, say GCSE pupils

Students at a west London school have rubbished claims that their GCSE grades are undeserved or inflated.

Pupils at Ark Burlington Danes Academy opened their results on Thursday after the Government cancelled exams for the cohort in favour of moderated assessments set by school teachers.

Noah Jama, 16, received one Grade 9, two Grade 8s, four Grade 7s and two Grade 6s.

He hopes to study medicine – a dream he said had been boosted by seeing NHS heroes on the front line of fighting Covid-19.

When asked about grade inflation, he said: “I think we’ve worked really hard considering that we had to work through several lockdowns and especially during Year 10 when we had the big lockdown from March until September.

Noah Jama, right, said he and his classmates worked ‘through thick and thin’ to achieve their grades (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

“I think we had a big disadvantage compared to usual. I think [our grades] are potentially more valid because we worked so hard and we sat these exams through thick and thin.”

Saiah Ali, 16, received eight Grade 9s, one Grade 8, and one Grade 6, and she said the support from teachers at the school in White City had been invaluable to her success.

“I was really lucky because the teachers were really supportive, and they didn’t give up on us,” she said.

“It was funny because towards the end I was more confident than I was at the beginning.”

Saiah said she wants to stay at the school for sixth form, and become a chemical engineer in the future.

On grade inflation, Saiah said: “I don’t feel like that’s the case for people here. It was hard to get good grades.”

Principal Paul Bhatia said his pupils had worked ‘incredibly hard’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA) (PA Wire)

The school’s principal Paul Bhatia said: “They’ve worked incredibly hard in tough circumstances and they’ve got the results they deserve.

“It’s interesting talking to the kids, you can see the delight in their faces, and the relief to have got to this stage.”

The GCSE results come two days after the school got more than half of its A-level students to top Russell Group universities.

The proportion of entries receiving the top grades in this year’s GCSE results is the highest on record.

A total of 28.9% of entries were awarded Grade 7/A or above, up from 26.2% in 2020.