09 July 2024

Ousted Labour MP Ashworth gets job as think tank chief

By The Newsroom
09 July 2024

Jonathan Ashworth has been appointed chief executive of a Labour think tank after losing his seat in the General Election.

The Labour frontbencher had been expected to play a prominent role in the Labour Government, but was unseated by an independent in Leicester South in part because of the party’s stance on Gaza.

“We are delighted to welcome @jonashworth as our new Chief Executive,” Labour Together posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“After more than two decades working at the highest levels of @UKLabour, Jonathan brings unparalleled insight, relationships and political experience to Labour Together.”

Mr Ashworth was shadow paymaster general and played a prominent role in his party’s election media campaign. He was MP for Leicester South from 2011 to 2024.

He wrote on X: “@LabourTogether was so integral to our victory last week. LT will continue to generate bold ideas to transform Britain for the better and help win a second term. I’m so honoured and excited to now be part of this amazing team.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Labour ditches ‘levelling up’ title from department, saying ‘no more gimmicks’

news

Jeremy Hunt ‘rules out Tory leadership bid’

news

Huge amount of work to do, Starmer tells ministers at first Cabinet meeting

news