13 September 2023

Overcast afternoon and cloudy tomorrow in Glasgow

By AI Newsroom
13 September 2023

In Glasgow today, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells, staying cool at 15°C. By afternoon, overcast conditions will prevail, with a consistent coolness of 15°C.

Tomorrow morning, the sky will retain its cloudy aspect from today, albeit slightly warmer at 16°C. In the afternoon, conditions will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells, the temperature remaining at a steady 16°C.

Over the course of the next few days, Glasgow is expected to experience a range of different conditions, from moderate rain to fog. Temperatures will fluctuate from as cool as 10°C, up to a slightly warmer 14°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

American researcher rescued from Turkish cave more than a week after he fell ill

world news

Aid teams battle to reach Moroccan quake-hit towns as death toll tops 2,400

world news

Luis Rubiales resigns as Spanish FA president over Jenni Hermoso kiss

world news