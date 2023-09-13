Overcast afternoon and cloudy tomorrow in Glasgow
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow today, the morning will be cloudy with sunny spells, staying cool at 15°C. By afternoon, overcast conditions will prevail, with a consistent coolness of 15°C.
Tomorrow morning, the sky will retain its cloudy aspect from today, albeit slightly warmer at 16°C. In the afternoon, conditions will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells, the temperature remaining at a steady 16°C.
Over the course of the next few days, Glasgow is expected to experience a range of different conditions, from moderate rain to fog. Temperatures will fluctuate from as cool as 10°C, up to a slightly warmer 14°C.
