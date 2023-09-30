Overcast afternoon follows partly cloudy morning in Birmingham, Saturday, September 30th
This morning in Birmingham, the sky will be cloudy with sunny spells and a high probability of scattered showers. The morning will be cool, with the mercury reaching up to 14°C. As the day progresses, you can expect the weather conditions to remain much the same in the afternoon, with the maximum °C rising slightly to a cool 17°C, while scattered showers continue to persist.
Contrasting to today, tomorrow morning's weather will be slightly warmer, yet still on the cooler side, with cloudy conditions and the potential for scattered showers. The °C is expected to rise to 19°C. In the afternoon, the conditions will retain their consistency, with the cloud cover persisting and scattered showers likely; the maximum °C will maintain itself at 19°C.
As we look ahead to the next few days, the trend suggests a consistent pattern of cloudy conditions with sunny spells and occasional scattered showers. Daily maximum °C will oscillate between 15°C and 19°C. It is important to carry a coat or an umbrella to keep the showers at bay. Remember, the weather can change quite rapidly, so keeping an eye on the daily forecast is always a good idea.
