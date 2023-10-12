12 October 2023

Overcast and cloudy in Birmingham today, October 12

By AI Newsroom
12 October 2023

Birmingham will welcome the morning with an overcast sky and the temperature hovering around 13°C. In the afternoon, the sky will remain mostly cloudy with the temperature slightly increasing to 14°C.

Tomorrow morning, there will be light rain showers with the temperature expected to be around 17°C. By the afternoon, the likelihood of scattered showers continues, and the temperature will dip slightly to 14°C.

Over the next few days, the maximum temperature will fluctuate between 10°C and 11°C. Generally, there will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with sporadic instances of scattered showers. While the mornings will typically start with clear or sunny conditions, the afternoons might be accompanied by scattered showers. Towards the evening, skies will remain mostly clear or slightly cloudy.

