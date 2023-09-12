Overcast and cooler: A look at London's weather this Tuesday, September 12th

Today in London, we can expect a morning that's a touch cooler with a top of 24°C and with cloudy skies overhead. By the afternoon, the clouds will still dominate, and the top will dip to a slightly cooler 22°C.
Looking to tomorrow, the morning will be cooler when compared to today, with a top of 19°C and overcast conditions. As we progress into the afternoon, expect a consistent top of 19°C, and the clouds will break up to usher in some sunny spells.
Over the next few days, expect general trends to lean towards cooler mornings followed by a gradual increase into the mid-20s°C by the afternoon. Cloudy conditions will be prevalent, though we will see some sunny spells now and then. Afternoon maximums will hover between 24 to 26°C, depending on the day.
