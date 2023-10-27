Overcast and patchy rain keeps Birmingham cool - October 27
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Birmingham will experience a foggy start with temperatures around 10°C. The afternoon will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, with temperatures slightly rising to 11°C.
Tomorrow morning will start with a combination of sun and scattered showers, and a steady temperature of 10°C. The afternoon will see a change to cloudy with sunny spells, and a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
Over the next few days, Birmingham will continue to experience a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will stay fairly consistent, ranging from a low of 9°C to a high of 10°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout the period.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox