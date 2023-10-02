Overcast and rainy afternoon: Bristol's weather update for Monday, October 2nd
This morning in Bristol, expect overcast skies with a cool temperature of 19°C and wind speeds around 3.6 mph. Moving into the afternoon, conditions will shift to scattered showers with a mild high of 18°C and wind speeds reducing slightly to 2.9 mph.
Tomorrow morning we'll begin the day with potential for scattered showers and a slight dip in temperature to 17°C, making it slightly cooler than today. The afternoon will see an improvement as it becomes cloudy with sunny spells, temperature will remain the same at 17°C, complemented by a brisk wind speed of 19 mph.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the weather will generally fluctuate between patches of rain and periods of being cloudy with sunny spells. Maximum temperatures will stay quite consistent, ranging from 17°C to 21°C.
