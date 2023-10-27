Overcast and rainy day in Sheffield, Friday October 27
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Sheffield will experience cloudy conditions with the temperature around 10°C. In the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, with a mix of sunshine and scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning the temperature will drop to 8°C and there will be scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will increase to 10°C, but the showers will become more frequent.
Over the next few days, the general trend in Sheffield will be fluctuating temperatures between 8°C and 9°C. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with scattered showers throughout this period.
