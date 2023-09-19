By UK Newsroom
Today in London, the morning weather will be overcast with a cool feel of 18°C. The afternoon will bring a chance of scattered showers and a consistent 18°C.
Expect a slight change as we move into tomorrow morning with potential light showers and a slight increase in the cool feel to 19°C. However, the afternoon will see a dip to 17°C accompanied by more significant rainfall.
For the next few days, the general trend indicates a mix of scattered showers and sunny periods. Temperatures will fluctuate within a range of 15°C to 18°C.
