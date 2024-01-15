Overcast and rainy: London's weather report for January 5, 2024

In London, the morning will be cloudy with an average temperature of 6°C. The afternoon will bring sunny spells with a slight increase in temperature to 7°C.
Tomorrow morning, Londoners can expect a similar cloudy morning with a temperature of 5°C. The afternoon will remain the same with sunny spells and a temperature of 6°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and clouds. The maximum temperature will range between 2°C and 4°C.
