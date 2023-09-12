Overcast day in Birmingham turns sunny tomorrow
Today in Birmingham, the morning will be overcast with a likelihood of scattered showers and a temperature around 15°C. By the afternoon, conditions will remain overcast with a mild increase to 16°C.
For tomorrow morning, residents can expect a notable change as we anticipate sunny conditions, a contrast to today's overcast skies, with the temperature around 19°C. In the afternoon, however, we predict a shift to cloudiness with temperatures maintaining at 19°C.
As we cast our gaze further ahead, over the next few days, there seems to be a consistent trend of partly cloudy skies. Expect the maximum temperature to hover between 15°C and 24°C. Generally, the days will range from sunny spells to overcast, so do keep that in mind when planning for the upcoming days.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox