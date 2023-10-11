Powered By Pixels
11 October 2023

Overcast morning and light drizzle in afternoon in London today, 11th October

By AI Newsroom
11 October 2023

In the morning, London will be blanketed by overcast skies and a temperature around 22°C. Later in the afternoon, scattered showers and a consistent temperature of 22°C are expected.

For tomorrow, there's the likelihood of scattered showers in the morning with a temperature averaging 19°C. The afternoon will also see scattered showers persisting, with the mercury still around 19°C.

Over the next few days, London will experience a variety of conditions. Moderate rainfall and temperatures ranging from 18°C to 20°C are anticipated. Following these showers, there will be sunny spells and a drop in the temperature to around 13°C. Towards the end of the period, a sunny phase will dominate, with temperatures falling further to approximately 10°C.

