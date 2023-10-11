In the morning, London will be blanketed by overcast skies and a temperature around 22°C. Later in the afternoon, scattered showers and a consistent temperature of 22°C are expected.
For tomorrow, there's the likelihood of scattered showers in the morning with a temperature averaging 19°C. The afternoon will also see scattered showers persisting, with the mercury still around 19°C.
Over the next few days, London will experience a variety of conditions. Moderate rainfall and temperatures ranging from 18°C to 20°C are anticipated. Following these showers, there will be sunny spells and a drop in the temperature to around 13°C. Towards the end of the period, a sunny phase will dominate, with temperatures falling further to approximately 10°C.
