Overcast morning and partly cloudy afternoon in Sheffield today, October 4th
This morning in Sheffield, we expect an overcast sky and a cool 17°C. As we head into the afternoon, it will still be around 17°C, but the sky will shift to being cloudy with sunny spells, and the winds should slow a bit to around 16 mph.
Tomorrow morning will be similar to this morning with possible scattered showers and a temperature of about 16°C. However, the afternoon will see a slight drop in the temperature to around 15°C, but with the sky remaining cloudy with sunny spells and the wind speed increasing slightly to 15 mph.
For the next few days in Sheffield, the weather is expected to follow a similar pattern with periods of rain and overcast skies. The temperatures will hover around a cool 16-20°C in the mornings and 15-23°C in the afternoons, with winds speeds generally between 10 to 20 mph.
