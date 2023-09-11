11 September 2023

Overcast morning and rainy afternoon: Birmingham's weather, Monday, September 11th

By AI Newsroom
11 September 2023

In Birmingham today, the morning is expected to be overcast with scattered showers and an estimated temperature of 21°C. As we move into the afternoon, conditions are likely to remain the same with a slight drop in °C, bringing us to bear 21°C alongside showers of rain.

Moving on to tomorrow morning, a cooler start of 17°C can be anticipated with a light drizzle setting the mood, standing a stark contrast to today's weather. The afternoon will see a slight rise in °C to 18, along with the possibility of scattered showers, quite similar to the conditions experienced today.

For the next few days, the climate is predicted to show a general trend towards cloudy with sunny spells and some scattered showers. The range of maximum temperature will vary between 20°C and 22°C, making it relatively cooler than the current conditions.

