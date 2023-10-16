Overcast morning gives way to partly cloudy afternoon in Bristol - Monday October 16
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells and a temperature of about 7°C. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with temperatures slightly increasing to around 10°C.
Tomorrow morning, Bristol will experience a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures of approximately 10°C. By the afternoon, the skies will clear up, and the temperature will rise to about 13°C.
Over the next few days, Bristol will see a general trend of scattered showers with temperatures ranging from a minimum of 12°C to a maximum of 15°C.
