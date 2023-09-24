Overcast morning turns to partly cloudy afternoon in London this Sunday, September 24th
By AI Newsroom
This morning in London, expect overcast conditions with a consistent feel of 19°C. Come afternoon, things will change to cloudy with sunny spells and a slight increase in the high, hitting 20°C.
As we look into tomorrow morning, London will enjoy sunny skies with a temperature of 22°C, a slight warm up from today. In contrast, the afternoon will bring overcast conditions, maintaining the same temperature of 22°C.
Over the next few days, London will experience some varied conditions, with the possibility of scattered showers thrown into the mix. The forecast suggests a fluctuation in the highs ranging from 16°C to a slightly warmer 22°C.
