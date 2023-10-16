Overcast skies and calm winds: today's weather in Preston, October 16

In Preston, this morning will be chilly with temperatures around 8°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 9°C, remaining dry.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will remain steady at 8°C, with a mix of sun and clouds. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise to 12°C, with continued sunny spells.
Over the next few days, expect a general trend of scattered showers with temperatures ranging from 12°C to a maximum of 15°C.
