Overcast skies and light drizzle keeps Glasgow cool on Thursday October 26
By AI Newsroom
In Glasgow, the morning will bring scattered showers with a temperature around 7°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 8°C with the skies clearing up.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C, but scattered showers will persist. By the afternoon, the temperature will reach 10°C with cloudy skies and sunny spells.
In the coming days, the general trend will show a mix of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 9°C to 10°C.
