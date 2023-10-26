26 October 2023

Overcast skies and light drizzle keeps Glasgow cool on Thursday October 26

By AI Newsroom
26 October 2023

In Glasgow, the morning will bring scattered showers with a temperature around 7°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will see a slight increase in temperature to 8°C with the skies clearing up.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 9°C, but scattered showers will persist. By the afternoon, the temperature will reach 10°C with cloudy skies and sunny spells.

In the coming days, the general trend will show a mix of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 9°C to 10°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Maine residents stay indoors as hunt for mass shooting suspect goes on

world news

Tory MP Crispin Blunt arrested on suspicion of rape

news

22 dead and dozens injured in two mass shootings in Maine, US

news