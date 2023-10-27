Overcast skies and patchy rain keep Leeds cool, Friday October 27
By AI Newsroom
In Leeds, the morning will be foggy with temperatures around 10°C. The afternoon will be slightly warmer at 12°C with sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning, the temperatures will drop to 8°C and it will be cloudy. Scattered showers are expected in the afternoon with temperatures rising to 10°C.
Over the next few days, the temperature will generally hover around 10°C. There will be a mix of sun and rain, so be prepared for changing conditions.
