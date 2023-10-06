Overcast skies in Leeds on Friday, with patchy rain on the horizon for tomorrow
Today in Leeds, the morning will be overcast with a cool temperature of 19°C. Moving into the afternoon, the conditions remain cloudy and the temperature stays at a steady 19°C.
As for tomorrow, the morning starts off with a possibility of scattered showers and a slightly cooler temperature of 18°C when compared to today. By the afternoon, we're expecting light rain with the temperature dropping a bit further to 17°C.
Over the next few days, the trend continues rather unchanged. We're seeing a mix of patchy rain and overcast skies. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around the 14°C and 20°C mark. More sunny spells can be expected as we move into the later part of the upcoming week.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox