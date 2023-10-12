Overcast skies persist in Bristol - October 12
In Bristol today, the morning will be overcast with a steady temperature around 15°C. In the afternoon, the overcast condition will continue and the temperature will remain steady at 15°C.
Turning to tomorrow, the morning will bring a light drizzle, and the temperature will increase slightly to 18°C. In the afternoon, the drizzle will intensify to moderate rain, raising the temperature to a high of 19°C.
For the next several days, one can expect a general trend of persistent cloudiness. Although there'll be scattered showers, there will also be moments of cloud breaks with sunny spells. Temperature highs for the period will fluctuate mostly between 10°C and 12°C.
