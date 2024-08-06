Paramilitary ‘element’ suspected in latest disorder in Belfast

Paramilitaries are suspected to have been an “element” in the latest disorder in Belfast.

Police came under sustained attack and the victim of a suspected hate crime is in a serious condition in hospital after violence in Belfast on Monday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said at one stage petrol was poured over a police Land Rover and set alight.

Police deployed two attenuating energy projectiles (AEPs), with one rioter struck on the hand.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

The latest violence began late on Monday in the same area where two businesses were attacked on Saturday following an anti-immigration protest.

Police said attempts were made to set fire to a supermarket which had been targeted on Saturday night, but officers were able to douse the small blaze before it developed.

Speaking to the media during a press conference at PSNI headquarters on Tuesday, Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said she “has no doubt there is a paramilitary element”.

She also described a difference in the disorder on Monday compared with Saturday, with younger adults appearing to be directed by older people.

“We have an open mind as to who is orchestrating and organising this,” she said.

“What we saw last night, we feel was different from what we saw on Saturday. On Saturday, we saw mainly older adult people who became involved in disorder.

“Last night it was clear to us that there was a younger element, teenagers mainly, who were involved in the disorder, but that there was an element of organisation and orchestration from what appeared to be older adults present at the scene.

“I have no doubt there is a paramilitary element to this, but I am not in a position to say that this is the main organiser or orchestrator of these events. However, we do keep an open mind to this and this will be part of our investigative strategy.”

She added: “We have a widespread investigation ongoing both to deal with what we have seen happen but also to identify who is responsible for orchestrating, organising and stirring up violence and disorder in the background.

“We continue to work with colleagues from across the UK to make sure that we are picking up on anything which is relevant here from their investigations and their intelligence gathering.

“In terms of paramilitaries, we know that we have some elements still remaining in our communities that will use the history of Northern Ireland to stir up violence and promote division and intolerance, and we believe that that played some part in what we have seen in the last three days.

“However, we remain open-minded about other elements that are instigating and orchestrating those as well.”

Staff from the Sham Supermarket and supporters were at the scene on Tuesday morning counting the costs.

Butcher Jamal Ghabes told the PA news agency: “What can we say, nothing.

“It’s very bad. I came from Syria to here. I didn’t think I would see something like this. I’m not sure if the shop will open again if we don’t have support.”

A smaller protest had taken place on Monday evening in Belfast city centre.

The PSNI said its officers came under sustained attack over a number of hours with multiple petrol bombs, heavy masonry and bricks thrown in their direction.

“Petrol was also poured over a police Land Rover and set alight. Thankfully the occupants of the vehicle were not physically harmed and remained on duty,” the force said.

Ms Jones said the man in his 50s who was assaulted in the area on Monday had been “brutally attacked by a mob in what we are classifying as a hate motivated assault”.

“Witnesses reported seeing his attackers stamp on his head as other decent members of the public attempted to shield him from further attack,” she said.

“Police officers managed to get this man to safety and secure his medical treatment.

“He remains being treated in hospital at this time with serious injuries.”

Police said that, at around 5pm on Monday, there was a protest and a counter-protest involving approximately 40 people in the area of Ormeau Avenue.

“Officers attended to ensure an appropriate and proportionate policing response,” they said.

“A report was then made of criminal damage to a family home in the Pandora Street area with windows broken.

“A small group gathered at the junction of University Road/Bradbury Place before moving to Donegall Road. However, larger crowds gathered, with some masked rioters mounting attacks on officers.”

Ms Jones said the disorder, violence and destruction “has no place in Belfast or anywhere else across the streets of Northern Ireland”.

“We are engaging with groups that have been affected by this disorder and we are gathering evidence, CCTV and other footage to progress criminal investigations,” she said.

“We are working at pace to identify offenders and make arrests. We are determined to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Anyone who has information or who can help identify those responsible is asked to contact us on 101.”

DUP minister Gordon Lyons said there is “no justification whatsoever for this violence”, adding that he condemns it “in the strongest possible terms”.

“I want to send my thoughts to those who have been most affected. Those affected personally and those whose businesses have been affected as well,” he told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

“There is never any justification for this type of violent behaviour. There is no justification for attack on the police and it needs to stop, and it needs to stop straight away, and I’m glad that we do have united political leadership right across all parties on this in Northern Ireland.”

Asked about the motivation behind the original anti-immigration protest on Saturday, Mr Lyons said legitimate concerns should be heard but that there is no justification for violence.

“Certainly there are additional pressures on some public services in parts of Northern Ireland. I’m aware there has been additional pressure put on the provision of housing.

“Overall across Northern Ireland that might be quite low – around about 5% of homeless applications are as a result of those who have no accommodation in Northern Ireland – but in some parts of Belfast in particular that number is much higher and local communities are feeling the impact of that,” he said.

“Of course this is an issue which is being felt right across the UK and elsewhere.

“Let me be clear, that doesn’t mean there is any justification for violence. If you have concerns, if you want to express those concerns, there are legitimate, peaceful and democratic ways in which you can do that.

“What I don’t think we should do is downplay how some people are feeling about this issue.

“When we try to dismiss the legitimate concerns of people, it adds to the frustration that many people feel.”

Four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that police believe more violence linked to planned anti-immigration protests is likely in Belfast in the coming days.

A judge described scenes of disorder in the city at the weekend as “absolutely disgraceful” as he refused bail to the four men.