Parent dropping off student crashed into halls of residence

The driver who crashed into the halls of residence had been dropping off their child at university (Warwickshire Police/PA)
13:46pm, Mon 27 Sep 2021
A parent dropping off a student for their first day at university accidentally crashed into the halls of residence.

Warwickshire Police said the incident happened at the University of Warwick on Saturday.

Officers posted an image of the BMW estate, after it had shattered a window and damaged brickwork at a student housing block.

Police with the force’s Operations Patrol Unit, or OPU, said: “Probably one of the more embarrassing ways to drop your child off for their first day of university by literally driving in to their halls of residence.

“There were no injuries as a result of the collision.”

