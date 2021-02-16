Parents arrested over 1992 murder of son released without charge

A mother who was arrested on suspicion of the 1992 murder of her son said it was “wonderful” to hear she and her husband have been released from the investigation without charge.

Steven Clark was 23 when he went missing in Saltburn, Cleveland, in December 1992, when his parents said he failed to emerge from public toilets during a family walk.

In September, Cleveland Police arrested his elderly parents Doris and Charles Clark and searched their seaside home and garden in Marske.

The force, which has never publicly identified the couple as suspects, said: “Two people arrested on suspicion of the murder of Steven Clark have now been released from the investigation without charge.”

Reacting to the statement, Mrs Clark told the PA news agency: “It’s wonderful. It was never going to be any other way really.

“It is fantastic news to get from the police.

“I think it has not really sunk in yet, I am sure tomorrow we will be feeling more completely ecstatic. It is a good thing to have happened.”

In September, after she and her husband had been arrested and bailed, she told reporters the situation was “absolutely ludicrous”.

Cleveland Police said the investigation into Mr Clark’s disappearance was continuing.

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: “Officers from the joint Cleveland and North Yorkshire Police Cold Case Unit have followed a significant number of lines of enquiry since the launch of the murder investigation in 2020, which followed a review of the original case.

“We are continuing to investigate Steven’s disappearance and people can continue to contact us with information.

“There is no proof of life and we believe Steven has come to serious harm, and the case continues to be classified as one of suspected murder.”

A childhood road accident left Mr Clark with some disabilities, including a pronounced limp.

At the time of his disappearance, he was attending the Rathbone Society in Redcar, which worked with people with disabilities to improve their employment skills.

In December, police released a short video clip of Mr Clark from a training video for the society.

The missing persons report says that he went to use the gents’ public toilets near to the pier on the promenade in Saltburn, when his mother went into the ladies at the same time.

Officers said he was not seen coming out of the toilets and the report says that he did not return home.