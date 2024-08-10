Parents of Southport victim Bebe King, six, say she was ‘full of joy and love’

The parents of Bebe King, six, who died in the Southport stabbings have said she “was full of joy, light, and love” and will remain in their hearts as a “sweet, kind, and spirited girl”.

Bebe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were killed in the attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29.

Bebe’s parents also said their older daughter, Genie, witnessed the attack and managed to escape, praising her “incredible strength and courage”.

A statement from Lauren and Ben King, released through Merseyside Police, said: “Our beloved Bebe, only six years old, was full of joy, light, and love, and she will always remain in our hearts as the sweet, kind, and spirited girl we adore.

“The outpouring of love and support from our community and beyond has been a source of incredible comfort during this unimaginably difficult time.”

Mr and Mrs King said they were “overwhelmed” by the “kindness and compassion” shown to their family, mentioning tributes such as pink lights, bows, balloons, cards and candles left in Sefton and Liverpool in Bebe’s memory.

They said Bebe, with Elsie and Alice, were “taken in an unimaginable act of violence that has left our hearts broken beyond repair”.

The statement went on: “We want to acknowledge our older daughter, Genie, who witnessed the attack and managed to escape. She has shown such incredible strength and courage and we are so proud of her.

“Her resilience is a testament to the love and bond she shared with her little sister, and we will continue to support her as we navigate this painful journey together as a family.”

Mr and Mrs King also said that their thoughts were with everyone involved in the tragedy, sending their love and hope to children who witnessed what happened.

The couple praised the “care and professionalism” of emergency workers, and thanked members of the public who have “shown us such love”.

They added: “Our hearts are broken, but we find some comfort in knowing that Bebe was so deeply loved by all who knew her.

“She will forever be our shimmering star, and we will carry her with us in everything we do.”