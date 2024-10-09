Parole hearing for double child killer Colin Pitchfork delayed amid legal bid

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has launched a legal bid for a judicial review related to his parole hearing.

The Parole Board said he is seeking permission for a review over “ongoing fresh allegations” about his behaviour in prison and the extent of new material in the case that he has been permitted to see.

He was due to have an oral Parole Board hearing in October and November but this has been delayed until further notice.

A spokesman for the Parole Board said: “Colin Pitchfork was due to have an oral hearing in October and November. However, he asked for the hearing to be adjourned because he was making an application for permission for judicial review.

“The pending judicial review relates to the ongoing fresh allegations and the extent of the new material submitted in the case that he has been permitted to see.

“A panel of the Parole Board sought representations from both parties and agreed to the adjournment request; the oral hearing will be adjourned until further notice. This is because the potential impact of any decision in the judicial review on the oral hearing.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.

“As ongoing legal proceedings are active, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this stage.”

Pitchfork, 64, was jailed for life in 1988 after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

Then aged 27, he became the first man to be convicted in the UK using DNA profiling, and was handed a minimum jail term of 30 years, later reduced to 28 years.

Pitchfork was initially released from prison in September 2021, but was back behind bars two months later after breaching his licence conditions when he approached a lone woman while litter-picking.