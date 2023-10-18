Partly cloudy and breezy in Sunderland on Wednesday, potential drizzle tomorrow
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, the morning will be quite cloudy with a temperature around 12°C. The afternoon will follow suit with a similar temperature, but with sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will slightly increase to 13°C, and there will be scattered showers. The rain will continue into the afternoon, with the temperature rising to 14°C.
In the following days, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging from 8°C to 11°C. Expect frequent showers throughout this period.
