18 October 2023

Partly cloudy and breezy in Sunderland on Wednesday, potential drizzle tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
18 October 2023

In Sunderland, the morning will be quite cloudy with a temperature around 12°C. The afternoon will follow suit with a similar temperature, but with sunny spells breaking through the cloud cover.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will slightly increase to 13°C, and there will be scattered showers. The rain will continue into the afternoon, with the temperature rising to 14°C.

In the following days, the general trend will be towards cooler conditions, with maximum temperatures ranging from 8°C to 11°C. Expect frequent showers throughout this period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

world news

Belgium v Sweden abandoned at half-time after two people shot dead in Brussels

news

Senior Tory MP Peter Bone facing suspension over finding of bullying and sexual misconduct

news