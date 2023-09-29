Partly cloudy and calm: Leeds weather report for Friday, September 29th
Leeds can expect a cloudy morning with sunny spells and a cool feel to the air with a brisk 15 mph wind, the mercury will hover around 16°C. As the day progresses, the clouds will stick around into the afternoon, with the chance of scattered showers and a slight increase in the thermometer reading to 17°C.
Comparatively, tomorrow morning will be considerably cloudier, however, the coolness of the air will persist at 16°C. By the afternoon, the clouds will give way to a light scattering of showers, and the thermometer will slightly dip to 13°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, the skies will remain mostly cloudy with occasional sunny spells, and scattered showers are likely. The temperature will fluctuate, reaching up to 20°C at the warmest point of the day.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox