30 September 2023

Partly cloudy and mild: London's weather report for Saturday, September 30th

By UK Newsroom
30 September 2023

Today in London, the morning will be a comfortable 18°C, with the sky being cloudy with sunny spells. Moving into the afternoon, the conditions will remain relatively similar but expect a slight increase in temperature to 20°C.

Tomorrow morning, the city will see a slightly warmer start to the day at 23°C, with the clouds being more prominent compared to today. The afternoon will continue to stay at 23°C, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout.

In the upcoming days, Londoners can look forward to temperatures ranging from 18°C to 23°C. There will be a mix of conditions, including cloudy skies, sunny spells, and scattered showers. Overall, the general weather trend leans towards a cloudier environment.

