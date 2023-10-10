10 October 2023

Partly cloudy and mild: Sunderland's weather report for October 10, 2023

By AI Newsroom
10 October 2023

In Sunderland today, the morning will bring cloudy conditions with sunny spells and temperatures around 19°C. The afternoon will continue with similar conditions, remaining cloudy with bursts of sunshine and maintaining a steady temperature of 19°C.

Looking at the forecast for tomorrow, the morning will start with cloudy conditions and temperatures of around 13°C. By the afternoon, the clouds will clear, leaving behind bright sunshine and a consistent temperature of 13°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend suggests a mix of different conditions - from sunshine to scattered showers. Temperatures will fluctuate within a range of 13°C to 14°C. On some days, rain may occur, but it will be quite light, with temperatures hovering around 11°C to 12°C.

